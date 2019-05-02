First Wakefield Business Week soon to launch

one of the most anticipated events in the Wakefield business calendar takes place next month, to be hosted by Coletta Smith.

The launch of the inaugural Wakefield Business Week on June 17 will make a brisk start, with a look at progress towards delivering the Economic Strategy, and key priorities for the upcoming year.

As the business and consumer affairs correspondent, and presenter of the business news on breakfast television for the BBC, Ms Smith will be familiar to most by appearance and by voice, that is heard on BBC 5Live’s Drive and Wake Up To Money programmes.

Ms Smith broadcasts across the country, via the BBC’s main news outlets, news that is likely to matter to people and affect them most. She relays news of major political and business decisions, with debate on their potential to deliver outcomes both nationally, and locally.

Merran McRae, chief executive of Wakefield Council, will proffer a welcome to the event, and will be followed by keynote speaker Tom Stannard, corporate director for Regeneration and Economic Growth, who will provide an update on the delivery of the economic strategy since its launch.

A lively Q&A session is set to follow, with a panel of top local businesses.

Along with Ms Smith, key figures at the launch will include; Alison Rance, site director of Coca-Cola European Partners Wakefield, Shirley Woolham, CEO Minster Law Solicitors, Adeem Younis, director of Penny Appeal, and Oliver Winstanley, head of business relations, Torque.

Bookings are being taken now. The week is sponsored by Torque and Coca-Cola European Partners.