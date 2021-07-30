Freedom Day: Wakefield workers return to the office

Wakefield stock image

But business leaders say an overall drop in workplace activity across the country following so-called “Freedom Day” on July 19 could be down to the emergence of hybrid working models – encouraging a mix of home and on-site working.

Google uses location data from phones and other personal devices to track trends in people's movement in different parts of their daily lives.

It compares footfall in five areas outside of the home – retail and recreation, supermarkets and pharmacies, parks, public transport and workplaces – to a five week-baseline period recorded before the Covid-19 crisis.

In Wakefield average activity in workplaces was 21% below normal levels in the week commencing July 19.

This was up slightly from 22% below during the previous week, when the Government’s instruction to work from home where possible was in place.

It contrasted with the picture across England, where average workplace activity fell slightly from 24% below normal levels to 26% under.

The lack of change nationally is unsurprising, said the Confederation of British Industry, which conducted a recent survey revealing fewer than one in 20 business leaders were considering returning staff to work entirely from the office.

The majority were thinking of bringing in hybrid models where employees would work from home and in the office, the survey commissioned by the University of Leeds found.

Maxine Bligh, director at the CBI, which represents businesses across the UK, said: “The pandemic has taught employers that, in general, people can do large parts of their job from home without any impact on productivity. There have also been benefits felt for employees in terms of health and wellbeing."

She added that many people are having to self-isolate due to potentially coming into contact with someone who has coronavirus, which could also be impacting workplace activity levels.

The final lifting of restrictions on July 19 saw the end of social distancing and limits on how many people can meet up indoors and outdoors.

Nightclubs were allowed to reopen and large music and sports events can now take place.

Google data for the week ending July 25 in Wakefield shows:

Activity in retail and recreation establishments was 10% below normal levels – up from 16% ​below the week before

In supermarkets and grocery stores, it was 13% above usual – up from 10% ​​above in the previous week

Activity was 37% above pre-pandemic measurements in parks and public spaces – a rise from 29% above during the previous seven days

It was 21% below the baseline on public transport – up from 25% below the week before

Across England, retail and recreation saw the biggest boost in activity following Freedom Day, up from 10% below pre-pandemic levels in the week to July 18, to 5% below the following week.

The increase in activity was welcomed by the British Independent Retailers Association.