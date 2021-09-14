Furious Karens want to cancel 'humiliating' new range of gifts by Pontefract's Love Layla

They say the items subjects them to embarrassing ridicule.

The term ‘Karen’ went mainstream last summer in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement when it was used in a disparaging way to describe self-entitled white women.

Karens are said to behave in a privileged manner, demanding to speak to the manager when dissatisfied with the service in a shop or restaurant and are often seen as those who enjoy talking down to people or belittling service staff.

Love Layla founder Stacey Dennis said her firm has received angry calls and messages on social media from disgruntled Karens. (SWNS)

But Karen Lewis, 45, said: “Being labelled in this way I find annoying as I don't think I'm such a Karen really.

"In my opinion, saying that all Karens fit the stereotype is a form of public humiliation and this range of products, although it’s meant to be funny, supports this.

"It can be quite offensive in everyday situations, such as when people think it’s okay to call out your name for no reason other than they find it amusing."

She added: "If anything, the whole Karen movement has actually made me more self-conscious if I do complain about anything now, so I’m far less inclined to do it!”

Pontefract-based company Love Layla has been producing the ‘Karen’ themed items including ‘Don’t be a Karen’ mugs, pens and badges and a card that reads ‘Hello My Name is Karen. Please can I speak to your manager?’

Love Layla founder Stacey Dennis said her firm has received angry calls and messages on social media from disgruntled Karens.

The company, named after Stacey's eight-year-old daughter Layla, has even had requests to stop producing the items altogether as they are ‘insulting to everyone called Karen.’

Stacey said: "We've had lots of messages from raging Karens, sometimes demanding to speak to management to complain that we are selling items bearing their name.

"Some will no doubt have been sent or gifted the items by friends or colleagues as a bit of a laugh, which after the last 18 months, is something we all need desperately.

"They seem to think that our products are insulting and rude towards them. We just see it as a bit of fun – as do our customers who have cleaned us out of stock on one Karen item on two occasions already.”