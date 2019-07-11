Haribo to create 50 new jobs in Castleford

Sweets manufacturer Haribo has announced plans to increase production, creating more than 50 new jobs at its facility in Castleford.

The announcement follows a new agreement to fulfil demand for Haribo products across the US.

The family-owned business, which operates two UK factories and currently employs over 720 people, will increase production in early 2020, moving from a two to three shift system.

Jon Hughes, managing director at Haribo UK, said: “This is great news for our team, for our region and for UK manufacturing.

“In 2013 we announced a significant investment in a new state-of-the-art factory so that we could bolster our UK manufacturing capabilities and have the capacity not only to meet the demand for our products in the UK, but to increase our research and development and export potential.

“Our ambitious plans are being realised. Following the launch of our Castleford site we brought full production of Maoam to the UK for the very first time. From January 2020 we will be responsible for meeting the growing demand for HARIBO across the USA.

“Our manufacturing excellence and ability to deliver top quality products, both traditional treats alongside new and exciting innovations developed specifically for US consumers, will be showcased globally and this will continue to support the brand’s growth in the UK and overseas.”

The recruitment process for full time staff at the Castleford based factory will start in July. Roles will vary.