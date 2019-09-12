Knottingley plumber up for award thanks his voters

Whether it’s air locks or arm locks, Knottingley plumber Daniel Tempest is the man for the job, it seems.

The 38-year-old MMA fighter has made it to the finals for the grand title and prestigious award of the UK’s ‘Plumber of the Year 2019’.

This competition takes place to recognise the talents of workers within the country’s plumbing industry.

Daniel was originally shortlisted for the final ten, but after weeks of voting by members of the public, has been selected as one of five grand finalists.

Each finalist attended an interview session this month, when they tried to impress a judging panel, made up of experts from industry giants JT, Bristan, Wolseley UK and Watersafe. The winners will be officially announced today, September 12.

A plumber for over 20 years, Daniel is a director of Knottingley-based ST Plumbing and Heating services.

And as an active MMA fighter, he has competed in a number of huge shows across the country.

He said:“I am absolutely thrilled to be chosen as one of the finalists for this award. To be recognised as one of the best in any industry is quite an achievement and one I am already proud of.

“My customers and respected peers are the ones who have voted for me, and I am very humbled by the result. Thank you to everyone who voted and for not judging me every time I visit a job with a black eye, cut lip or bust nose. It’s greatly appreciated.”

John Schofield, sales and marketing director at JT, said on behalf of the competition sponsors: “Huge congratulations to the five skilled finalists who made it through to the final stage of the competition.”