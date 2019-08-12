Manchester City sponsor Puma agrees lease for Glass Houghton warehouse

Sportswear giant Puma has agreed a multi-million pound lease for a warehouse in Glass Houghton.

The firm - which manufactures kits for Manchester City, Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund, among others - has claimed the newly-built 261,000 sq ft warehouse for its national distribution centre.

It has signed a contract for the building by the M62 on a 15-year lease at a cost of £30.7m.

Simon Venediger, finance director of the German's firm's UK branch, said: "With over 40 years' presence in Yorkshire and with a valuable and loyal workforce of 125 it was our priority to find a new distribution hub which would sustain our existing business and facilitate our exciting future growth plans - in Super G we have identified an outstanding facility which meets both needs.

"PUMA is delighted to continue its association with Equites, and thanks Barwood Capital and Tungsten in delivering a first-class product."

Barwood Capital bought the site in July last year and developed the warehouse with Tungsten Properties.