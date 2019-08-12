Manchester City sponsor Puma agrees lease for Glass Houghton warehouse

The warehouse will be on an industrial estate off Whistler Drive in Glass Houghton. Picture by Google
Sportswear giant Puma has agreed a multi-million pound lease for a warehouse in Glass Houghton.

The firm - which manufactures kits for Manchester City, Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund, among others - has claimed the newly-built 261,000 sq ft warehouse for its national distribution centre.

It has signed a contract for the building by the M62 on a 15-year lease at a cost of £30.7m.

Simon Venediger, finance director of the German's firm's UK branch, said: "With over 40 years' presence in Yorkshire and with a valuable and loyal workforce of 125 it was our priority to find a new distribution hub which would sustain our existing business and facilitate our exciting future growth plans - in Super G we have identified an outstanding facility which meets both needs.

"PUMA is delighted to continue its association with Equites, and thanks Barwood Capital and Tungsten in delivering a first-class product."

Barwood Capital bought the site in July last year and developed the warehouse with Tungsten Properties.