Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce chief Martin Hathaway appointed judge for Wakefield Express Excellence in Business Awards

Martin Hathaway

Martin Hathaway represents business interests in the Wakefield, Kirklees and Calderdale districts and is frequently consulted as a expert voice in the pages of this newspaper.

Express editor Gavin Murray said: “We’re delighted to have Martin on board to judge the awards.

“He brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the panel.

“His insight into the interests and inner workings of business in the district is a huge bonus for our awards.”

Entries are open until Monday, August 30, and the winners will be revealed at an awards ceremony, with a gala dinner attended by guests from across the business scene in October.

As well as a drinks reception, three-course meal and entertainment, we’re promising you the chance to celebrate the very best that business in Wakefield has to offer.

The awards represent a chance to celebrate the incredible businesses that have kept our city and district going through these uncertain times.

Whether your business has led the way in adopting new technologies, you have started a business from the ground up, have been serving your community or been focused on supporting new employees, we want to help celebrate every single one of your achievements.

And if you know of another local business who’s done something worth shouting about, remember you can also submit a nomination on their behalf or that of another business.

Visit wakefieldbusinessawards.co.uk to sign up today.

The categories are:

•Best Education Initiative Award - sponsored by Wakefield College

•Digital/Technology Development Award

•SME Business of the Year

•CompanyCSR Initiative of the Year

•Employer of the year - sponsored by Wakefield First

•Entrepreneur of the Year - sponsored by Haribo

•Community/Business Hero

•Large Business of the Year Leisure/Retail

•Business of the Year

•Best Newcomer

•Best Business Transformation