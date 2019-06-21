Nurturing engineers of the future in Pontefract and Castleford area

An inspirational engineering scholarship programme has formed its latest partnership with leading UK sweets manufacturer Haribo.

Haribo will work in partnership with the Smallpeice Trust’s Arkwright Engineering Scholarship programme, which aims to identify, inspire and nurture future leaders in engineering.

The sweets manufacturer has more than 700 team members across two manufacturing facilities in West Yorkshire, including a state-of-the-art, purpose-built factory in Castleford and another factory in Pontefract.

Funding five scholarships during 2019/2020, the brand has reaffirmed its commitment to manufacturing excellence and the importance of higher-level skills development, supporting the focus on encouraging more women to embark on engineering careers within the food and drink sector.

Managing director of HARIBO, Jon Hughes, said: “Within engineering we require highly trained and professional individuals that have the capacity to learn within a busy and exciting environment.

“Through the scholarship programme, we are able to give individuals that have the drive and determination to succeed an opportunity to embrace the sector and to become the very best talent the industry has to offer.

“Encouraging the next generation to take up a career in engineering is part of our values as a business and working with the Smallpeice Trust gives us the perfect platform to communicate the benefits to a wider audience.”

Chief executive of The Smallpeice Trust, Dr Kevin Stenson, said: “The Smallpeice Trust is committed to inspiring increasing numbers of young people to acquire life, leadership and engineering skills. Within this, we want to increase the talent pool that UK engineering can recruit from, to 100 per cent of the student population; achieving this requires a focus on engaging inspiring female students in the UK.

“I am very pleased that HARIBO has come on board and that they are using this opportunity to share our objectives and the aims that we have; to encourage the talent of the future into these roles and industries.”

More than 150 organisations support the Arkwright Engineering Scholarship, which has helped celebrated almost 5,400 young people since 1991.