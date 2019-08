Shops planned on the site of an old pub in Wakefield have been ditched in favour of extra flats.

The old Union pub site on Horbury Road had been subject to a previous planning application to create two shop units at ground level and eight flats on two upper floors of a new building.

The new building is close to completion, but due to lack of interest in the retail aspect, permission has now been granted to turn the ground floor area into six more flats, one one-bed and five with two bedrooms.