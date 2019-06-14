Post office will have new home in WHSmith

Pontefract Post Office will relocate later this year, following a public consultation on its closure.

The Post Office, on Ropergate, in the town centre, will relocate to WHSmith, on Market Place, in August.

Roger Gale, Network and Sales director, said that the change would protect services on which customers depend.

He said: “The Post Office is committed to keeping our services at the heart of communities which we know is hugely important to people.

“This change means we can continue to do that, into the future. We are making sure we take the right action to sustain services for years to come.”

The current Pontefract Post Office will close on Wednesday, July 31, before reopening in WHSmith, 140 metres away, the following day.

The announcement divided opinion among readers of the Express, with some disappointed in the decision. Diane Austin said: “This town is dead now we have nothing left”.

Joanne Smith Galvin wrote: “This happened in Halifax when the main post office closed and from what I understand....its absolute bedlam!”

But Shane Mortimer said: “Who even uses a post office nowadays, most services can be done online anyway. so who cares where it is located when you decide you actually need one”.

Alan Roebuck said: “We haven’t lost anything in fact we will have a post office open 7 days a week. Hopefully good use is made of the old building.”

The new branch will include three serving positions and two self-service kiosks, with services available seven days a week.

Banking services will continue to be available, with customers able to deposit and withdraw cash. The Application Enrolment Identification service will not be available at the new branch.

A number of Post Office stores are now operated by WHSmith, including Wakefield’s Trinity Walk branch.