Pre-Christmas strike at Wakefield Morrisons called off as pay deal is agreed

The workers, who are members of Unite and are based at Morrisons’ distribution centres at Wakefield and Northwich in Cheshire, originally faced a pay freeze and were then offered a meagre pay rise worth between two and three per cent.

However, once Unite began balloting the workforce for industrial action, fresh negotiations were held and an improved offer of five per cent for all workers was made, which the workforce accepted.

The pay increase is backdated to 2 August 2021.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s members have worked throughout the pandemic to ensure Morrisons shelves remained fully stocked. They simply were never going to accept a pitiful pay deal.

“Unite does exactly what it says on the trade union tin: fight to defend our members’ jobs, pay and conditions. This pay rise at Morrisons, as well as similar victories at other workplaces across the country, shows this approach is paying dividends for Unite members.”

The pay deal for the warehouse workers follows closely on the heels of that for the outsourced HGV drivers employed by Wincanton who work on the Morrisons contract which serves these distribution centres.