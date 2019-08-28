Prize pot of £15K in sight for Knottingley plumber as he reaches the final of Plumber of the Year 2019 competition

A Knottingley plumber has reached the final five in the UK Plumber of the Year competition.

Dan Tempest, who works for ST Plumbing and Heating Gas Specialists, said: "I couldn't believe it when I found out I'd made the shortlist out of entries from all over the country.

"To have made the final five is an amazing feeling. I can't wait to push to the end and hopefully win Plumber of the Year 2019!"

Following a public vote for the 10 selected finalists, five plumbers received the most votes from friends, family and customers, to make it through to the final stage.

The final five are:

· Christopher Clare, Merseyside

· Paul Clark, Merseyside

· Caine Curtis, Somerset

· Dan Tempest, Yorkshire

· Martin Warnes, Essex

Each finalist will now attend an interview session where they will look to impress the judging panel, made up of experts from JT, Bristan, Wolseley UK and Watersafe, who will then decide the winner based on each interview session.

The winner will then be officially announced at Installer Scotland on September 12.

Now in its fifth year, the competition called on plumbers nationwide to enter in a bid to find Britain’s finest. The competition is designed to reward and recognise the remarkable talents within the UK’s plumbing industry and ask entrants to demonstrate their plumbing, service and business skills.

John Schofield, sales and marketing director at JT, said: “Huge congratulations to the five skilled finalists who have made it through to the final stage of the competition. After narrowing down hundreds of entries from across the country, we are really looking forward to meeting our final five in a few weeks’ time before crowning this year’s UK Plumber of the Year 2019.”

The UK Plumber of the Year 2019 will win £15,000 worth of prizes, including JT, Bristan and Wolseley products/vouchers plus products from Proper Job Beer, Rothenberger, BigWipes, Vendigo Finance, Fortress Distribution and Chapter 8