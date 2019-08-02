Queen’s Award for Wakefield firm with a global appeal

A Wakefield electrics company has been given the royal seal of approval.

OE Electrics, based at the Calder Park industrial estate off Denby Dale Road, has been handed the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade.

Presenting the award on behalf of the Queen, the Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Ed Anderson, said: “Many who have received this award have felt it was the catalyst to go on and grow their business even further, taking it to the next level.

“The pride that comes with this award should be shared with everyone who is a part of this company – it is given to a business, not to an individual.”

OE Electrics chairman Richard Hobbs said: “This could not have happened without all members of staff playing their part daily to further the future of OE.”

OE Electrics started more than 30 years ago in a small warehouse in Wakefield.

It is now a leading designer and manufacturer of mains power and USB chargers.

Mayor of Wakefield Charlie Keith said that representatives from the company will accompany members of Wakefield Council on a business visit to the city of Nanning in China.

Earlier this year Wakefield was twinned with the East Asian city, on the border with Vietnam.

It is hoped that the two cities can share culture and trade with each other as a result of the move.

The firm announced it would be giving its staff an extra day off as a thank you for their work.

Managing director David Masters said: “To be a winner of the Queen’s Award for Enterprise is a real honour for all at OE Electrics.

“This award, especially, acknowledges the hugely talented team here at OE Electrics for our export achievements.

“To be a part of the select group of Queen’s Award winners brings a great sense of pride to everyone involved.”