Reel Cinema confirms opening date and ticket prices for Wakefield site

A new state-of-the-art five screen cinema will open in Wakefield next month, with ticket prices staring from just £5.50.

Reel Cinemas will open their 14th venue in The Ridings Shopping Centre on Friday, August 16.

It was announced last year that NewRiver, the company which owns The Ridings Shopping centre, had struck a deal with Reel Cinemas to convert three empty units into a five screen venue.

The cinema, which describes itself as the city centre's first, will feature five screens, each with between 42 and 55 seats, and promises a "contemporary and intimate" feel.

Customers will also be entitled to free parking when visiting the cinema within the first three months.

The cinema will be fully accessible and will offer autism-friendly screenings, as well as be available to hire for business meetings and community events.

Lee Appleton, centre manager at The Ridings comments, “Wakefield has been without a city centre cinema for far too long.

"It’s important to us that The Ridings is an accessible leisure and retail destination for people from across West Yorkshire, whether they’re visiting us by foot, car or bus, so the opening of the cinema is another important step in establishing ourselves as the go-to city centre hub for the community.

"Reel Cinema is a brilliant fit for us, and we look forward to welcoming customers old and new to all that we have to offer.”

Tickets prices will range from £5.50 for children, £6.50 for adults and £22 for a family (1 adult and 3 children age 2-12 or 2 adults and 2 children age 2-12).

Additionally, the first 500 children to join The Ridings' Kids Club will receive a free cinema ticket.

Muhammad Faisal, head of operations at Reel Cinemas comments, “Wakefield is a wonderful city and The Ridings Centre’s family-friendly, community driven values really chime with our own at Reel Cinemas, so it felt like the perfect fit for our 14th cinema.

"We’re looking forward to opening the doors on 16th August and kicking off a fantastic programme of films for the whole family.”

For more information, visit the Reel Cinemas website.