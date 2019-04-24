Refuse workers to beauty therapy - here are 14 jobs on offer in Pontefract and Castleford

If you're on the hunt for a job in the Pontefract and Castleford areas then there just might be something for you here.

These are just some of the positions available. Click the links to find out more information about the post, working hours, requirements, salary and to apply.

Hunters Estate Agents - Sales Negotiator

Hunters in Castleford are looking for a highly motivated person to join our busy Estate Agency team as a full time Sales Negotiator. Working 9am-5.30pm Monday to Friday and one in two Saturdays from 10am-1pm. Basic salary £17,500 with OTE up to £22K. Click here for more information.

Hunters - Property Manager

Hunters in Pontefract have an opportunity for a full time Property Manager to join their lettings agency based in Pontefract. Click here for more information.

Aldi Stores - sales assistant

The Castleford store is looking for a sales assistant who will do everything from checking off deliveries to dealing with enquiries, ensuring that the shelves are fully stocked and dealing with customers. For more information click here.

Home Caring Services - Care & Support Workers

If you are kind, caring and compassionate and would like to make a difference in the lives of others, this could be the position for you. Home Caring Services Limited are currently seeking Care Workers to provide personal care and practical support to clients in Wakefield, Pontefract, Castleford and the surrounding areas. For more information click here.

Logistics People - Class 1 HGV Driver

Class 1 HGV/LGV/C+E Driver wanted by Logistics People for permanent, full time work to start ASAP. Click here for more information.

Thomas Cannon - Experienced driveway and flagger

Immediate start. Full time to work on domestic driveways and properties with a small company. Click here for more information.

BonMarche - Cluster Supervisor

Ensuring deliveries are actioned and stock and visual merchandising standards are maintained throughout the store. In the absence of the management team to be accountable and ensure the smooth and efficient running of the store. In addition, will support covering management holidays within their cluster stores when required. This role will therefore require flexibility and mobility and include travel. For more information click here.

The Education Network - Cover supervisors

You will play a vital role in schools with this very rewarding job and gain valuable experience in the classroom for those with teaching ambitions.The Cover Supervisor’s main job is to manage a classroom, ensuring that students remain on task with the work they have been set. For more information click here.

Just Eat - bicycle courier

Delivery cyclist wanted for the Pontefract area. Self-employed, make up to £120 a day, flexible hours: Casual / Part Time / Full Time / Weekend / Evening. For more information and what is required click here.

Just Eat - Delivery driver

Whether you’re a student looking to make an extra bit of money, or are experienced in retail, sales, customer service or the hospitality industry. Click here for more on this position.

The Education Network - Teaching assistant

Currently recruiting qualified Level 3 Teaching Assistants for a variety of roles for daily, short, long term and permanent positions across Bradford, Castleford, Kirklees, Halifax, Leeds, Pontefract, and Wakefield areas. For more information click here.

Meridian Business Support - refuse worker

Working in Castleford, £9.78 per hour. 37 hours per week - Tuesday to Friday. Minimum 8 weeks work, Working in the Castleford area collecting refuse/recycling and garden waste. £360 per week for 4 days work. The job can be physically demanding and involves a lot of walking. Immediate start. Click here for information and to apply.

The Beauty Tree, Castleford - Beauty therapy

Client care and communication in beauty-related industries, Prepare treatment room, Support other team members, Clean treatment room after each session, Provide facial skincare, Provide treatments, Provide innovative facial treatments, Provide waxing treatments, Provide eyelash and brow treatments in the near future. More information by clicking here.

Night carers

Experienced care assistants are wanted to work night shifts within care homes in Castleford and Pontefract. Full flexibility to which nights you work. You will be assisting wtih elderly residents' bed time routines, assisting with cleaning duties, personal care and serving breakfast. Six months experience in care required and there will be training. You must be willing to take a DBS check. Click here for more information.