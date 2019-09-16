Ryanair launch massive seat sale - with flights from Leeds for under £10

Ryanair has today launched a seat sale, with one way flights departing Leeds Bradford Airport from less than £10.

The company are promising discounts of up to £30/€30 on return flights.

Destinations from Leeds Bradford include Palma de Mallorca, Corfu, Warsaw and Pisa.

There is limited availability on flights, which must be booked by Sunday, September 22.

Travel dates must fall between October 2019 and May 2020.

The company are also giving away a free €100 voucher for one lucky winner to spent on flights, with a winner drawn later today.

To view the full list of availabel flights, visit the Ryanair website.