Tesco is looking to fill more than 15,000 jobs for Christmas - with up to a £500 immediate bonus

If you’re looking for a job over the festive period then Tesco is keen to hear from you.

This year Tesco is recruiting thousands of temporary colleagues to help customers during the busy Christmas period.

As with other years, these UK-wide roles, in Tesco’s Superstores and Extra stores, will include picking for online deliveries and store replenishment, supporting existing store colleagues.

Angela Woolfenden, Tesco Head of UK Resourcing said: “We need another 15,000 colleagues to join the 15,000 additional colleagues who are already with us for the festive season, to help give our customers a Christmas to remember.

“We’re looking for people who enjoy working as part of a team and are prepared to go that extra mile in order to help our customers.

“Our festive roles are a great way to become part of the Tesco team, from checkouts to picking orders for home delivery or replenishing the store. It’s an opportunity to meet great people, learn new skills and be part of a diverse team where everyone is welcome.

“We had a fantastic response for festive roles last year and we would love to hear from anyone who worked last with us last year.

“With part time, temporary roles available across the UK, there are a variety of different shift patterns on offer, making sure these roles fit around different individual needs and lifestyles.”

Once the seasonal period comes to an end, Christmas colleagues will be encouraged to apply for any permanent roles available in Tesco stores.

Anyone interested should apply to: https://www.tescocareers.com/christmas

Tesco is also looking for 3,000 permanent colleagues to join our warehouse distribution team – with a £500 bonus for those joining by October.30