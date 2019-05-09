This firm ‘honoured’ Pontefract hospice nurses with a special event and donation

Patient care at a Pontefract hospice has been boosted tremendously by £150,000 in donations from local car auction specialist G3.

The Prince of Wales Hospice will receive another £40,000 from the firm this year, after workers staged the ‘UK’s biggest nursing party’, for International Nurses’ Day.

Staff from G3 visited the Hospice to join in with celebrations and meet the nursing team.

This is the latest in a series of fundraising drives from G3, which began in 2010 when director Matt Dale completed four marathons and an ultra-marathon to raise cash. But since then, the firm as a whole has donated over £150,000 to the worthy cause.

Jo Benson, nurse manager at the hospice said; “It was fantastic to welcome staff from G3 to celebrate our amazing healthcare team with a Nurses Day party. Our nurses are dedicated to providing quality care to patients with life-limiting illnesses all year round. We’re so grateful to G3 for recognising this and for pledging such a generous donation to support our work.”

Funds supplied by G3 over the past two years made extra money available elsewhere at the Hospice, allowing nurses to care for more people with complex conditions.

The team has begun replacing all beds with high tech models that allow patients to turn and move more freely around their rooms, while reducing the number of falls.

Matt Dale said: “Everyone at G3 is committed to supporting The Prince of Wales Hospice. I have first-hand experience of the amazing support the Hospice gives to patients and their families so it’s great to offer a pair of hands to the nurses and honour their amazing work.”