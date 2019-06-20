Thorntons looking for 'other employment opportunities' for Wakefield staff

Thorntons is seeking to find "other employment opportunities" for staff at its Wakefield shop.

The retailer, on Westgate, will close on Sunday, June 22, 2019.

Picture: Google Maps.

Thorntons, which is part of the Italy-based confectionery manufacturer Ferrero, last year announced losses of £37.5 million.

The company has closed a number of stores across the UK, with shops in Peterborough and Glasgow expected to close later this year.

A spokesperson for Fererro said: "Like any retailer, we are continuously reviewing our store estate to ensure we are in the locations that meet our customer needs.

"As a result of such a review, the decision was taken to close our store in Wakefield on 22nd June 2019.

"Currently, 2 staff members are employed at the store and we are looking to find them other employment opportunities where possible.

"Thorntons has been delighted to serve our many local customers over the years and we would encourage them to shop for their favourite Thorntons products at our Castleford store, or online at www.thorntons.co.uk in the future."

It comes just days after the city's high street was dealt a blow by the news that Yorkshire Linen Co had ceased trading, with the loss of 130 jobs across 19 stores.

Thorntons stores in Huddersfield, Leeds and Castleford will remain open.