Trendy and unique co-working and meeting room venue opens in Wakefield - here's how to book

The Hive Wakefield is a bright, unique, and inspiring co-working and meeting room venue just minutes from the M62 and M1 and just minutes out of the city centre.

The Hive Wakefield is a bright, unique, and inspiring co-working and meeting room venue just minutes from the M62 and M1 and just minutes out of the city centre.

The professional premises belong to PAB Studios, a thriving Publicity, Advertising, and Brand agency that currently occupy the lower floor of the building.

PAB Studios have occupied both floors of this 1980's building for over six years, however, due to a reduction of workforce during the 2019 pandemic, PAB decided to overhaul the top floor of the building to create an appealing and glamorous co-working and meeting venue.

The Hive venue boasts two luxurious meeting rooms both equipped with 65inch interactive SMARTboard TVs, high spec furniture, and luxurious interiors.

There are also two spacious, private serviced executive office suites, 12 co-working pods, and three zoom-friendly glass offices.

There is also a kitchen and dining room on-site and plenty of space for breakouts and relaxation.

Natalie Wood, Business Manager at The Hive, said: "We understand that times are changing and the way that people work is changing too.

"We want to help you return to a professional working environment, knowing your workspace has it covered, leaving you to focus on growing your business."

Throughout October they are offering full-day meetings for the price of half-day rate if booked before October 15 with prices starting at £170 for a full day meeting.

They are also offering three-for-two on their co-working drop in bookings. For £13.33 per day you get free parking and free unlimited tea and coffee all day. They will also be offering all newcomers two free taster sessions.

Visit their linkedIn, Facebook and Instagram or via the website www.thehivewakefield.co.uk.

​

​