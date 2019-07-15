Tributes to ‘inspirational’ businessman Terry Hodgkinson

Tributes have been paid to Yorkshire businessman Terry Hodgkinson, who has died at the age of 70.

Mr Hodgkinson was active in the region’s business for decades and served as the chairman of the regional development agency, Yorkshire Forward, for seven years.



During his time in the role, he oversaw a number of notable regeneration projects and was awarded a CBE for his services.



His passing was confirmed on Twitter by Leeds City Council chief executive Tom Riordian, who worked alongside Mr Hodgkinson during his time at Yorkshire Forward.



Mr Riordan tweeted: “So very sorry to convey that Terry Hodgkinson CBE passed away unexpectedly.



“Deep sincere condolences to his wife Anne, daughters Kirstie & Charlotte, family & friends.



“Terry made a very big positive difference including as Chair of Yorkshire Forward.



“He’ll be sadly missed by so many. #rip”



Born in Skipton, Mr Hodgkinson ran number of businesses in his distinguished career including Aston Builders and Contractors Ltd in Wakefield, Lemmeleg Ltd and a number of other high-performing SMEs.



In 2001, he was appointed as a member of the Heritage Lottery Committee for Yorkshire and helped secure funding for the likes of Wentworth Castle in Barnsley, the Royal Hall in Harrogate and Leeds City Museum.



He also served as a visiting professor at Leeds Beckett University’s school of business and was a Deputy Lieutenant for West Yorkshire.



Ed Anderson, Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, was among those to lead the tributes, saying: “So sorry to hear this very sad news.



“Terry was a highly respected Deputy Lieutenant of West Yorkshire.”



Amit Champaneri, a senior manager at PwC, called him an “inspiration for the business community and for the Yorkshire region”.