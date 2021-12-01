TSB announces plans to axe 70 bank branches - including Ossett

TSB has announced more closures next year including the branch in Ossett.

The bank said the Covid pandemic had accelerated customers' use of digital banking instead of branches.

It said none of the sites due to close would be the last bank in town but unions have heavily criticised the plans.

Unite’s General Secretary Sharon Graham branded the latest retreat by the bank from the high street "a bitter blow."

She said: “TSB axing a quarter of its branches in 2022, on top of the numbers already closed, is a bitter blow for many communities. Unite has consistently argued that local banking and access to cash is essential especially for those on lower incomes.

“Unite remains very concerned by the drastic cuts in the numbers of branches across the whole banking sector, and we call on the government and the banking regulators to step in urgently to ensure cash remains readily available in all communities.”

About 150 staff will be affected by the closures, but will be offered alternative roles.

The branch on Wesley Street in Ossett will close on May 17 2022.

TSB’s Chief Customer Officer Robin Bulloch said: “Closing branches is an incredibly difficult decision to take, but we have to respond to the changes in the way people bank and provide the right mix of services for all our customers now and into the future.