A couple who launched a successful gin company have been given a financial boost to help move to larger premises.

Soaring demand for the spirit has left Gary and Victoria Ford, of Forged in Wakefield looking for a new home.

And thanks to a £25,000 growth grant, the company will relocate from Sandal to Tileyard North, next to the Hepworth Gallery.

Gary and Victoria Ford, of Forged in Wakefield, outside the Tileyard North development.

The company has been given the grant by AD:VENTURE, which helps new businesses.

Gary said: “Vicky and I had no idea what was involved in running a small business when we started. Moving into the premises will mean we can employ staff and take the business to the next phase.”

Coun Darren Byford, cabinet member for economic growth, at Wakefield Council, said: “Forged in Wakefield is exactly what it says, a great company and product forged in our district which is full of amazing creative people doing amazing things.”

The gin is sold via the firm’s website and to about 50 farm shops, bars, restaurants and clubs.

