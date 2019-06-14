Wakefield dealt another high street blow with closure of Yorkshire Linen Co

Wakefield city centre has been dealt another blow with the news that the Yorkshiere Linen Co has closed.

Administrators were appointed yesterday for the company with the loss of 130 jobs across 19 stores, including the shop in The Ridings.

The closure comes months after the firm shut eight stores as part of a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) designed to keep the business going.

Administrator BDO said the closure was down to challenges on the high street.

The store in Wakefield had indicated it would shut earlier this year, but then began advertising for staff.

The news is not only a blow for Wakefield but also for The Ridings, which has lost several shops in the past year, including Carphone Warehouse, That's Entertainment, Greenwoods, The The Works and Poundworld.