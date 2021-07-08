Wakefield financial adviser wins mortgage broker of the year at ceremony

Yasir Al-Din

Yasir Al-Din, from 2 Plan Wealth Management, was given the title 2021 Yorkshire Financial Awards.

Mr Al-Din said: “It is such a great honour to win such a prestigious award in a time of pandemic and challenges faced.

“I would love to thank my family, friends and clients who stood by me and supported me all those years.”

This year’s awards were presented by actor and comedian Lucy Porter.

More than 50 people competed in the Mortgage Broker of the Year category.

A shortlist of four finalists was then selected.

On its website 2 Plan Wealth Management says: “Launched in July 2007 we have continuously built on our strengths to become one of the leading wealth management firms in the UK.