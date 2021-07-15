Wakefield's The Ridings renames lower entrance Gareth Southgate Way
The Ridings shopping centre has paid tribute to England manager Gareth Southgate by renaming one of its entrances.
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 2:30 pm
Updated
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 2:50 pm
One of the lower entrances to the centre, on Southgate, has been renamed Gareth Southgate way.
The manager was honoured after leading England's Three Lions reached the final of Euro 2020.
It is only the second major final the national team has reached, after winning the World Cup in 1966.
On Sunday England lost to Italy on penalties.
The centre said: "To honour and recognise Gareth Southgate as being the first manager to take England to the final of a major tournament since 1966, we have renamed our Southgate entrance - Gareth SOUTHGATE Way."