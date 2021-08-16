Wetherby Whaler fish and chip shops inspires new Walkers crisp flavour

Walkers has announced a brand new crisp flavour inspired by a much-loved fish and chip shop.

The Wetherby Whaler was honoured by Walkers after serving Yorkshire for more than 50 years, with the new fish and chips flavour crisps, which are on the market now.

The independent chippy, which has sites Wakefield, Leeds, Outwood and York, has now been selected by Walkers to be part of its new ‘Local Taste Icons’ range.

The new flavour is described as crunchy and fresh, like crispy battered fish, and tangy, like chips doused in salt and vinegar.

Caroline Murphy from The Wetherby Whaler said: “We are proud that what started as a small chip shop serving local residents back in 1969 has now grown to become a group of five, family-owned restaurants and takeaways serving over 750,000 portions of haddock per year.

"To have a Walkers crisp flavour inspired by our fish and chips is such an honour. We’re looking forward to proudly displaying the crisps in our restaurants, alongside serving what we consider to be the finest value fish and chips in Yorkshire.”

Katherine Cook from Walkers said: “Over the past 18 months, we have seen that, no matter what, local restaurants have been there for us as a nation.

"This year, Walkers is supporting and celebrating local restaurants by re-creating the flavours of the delicious dishes of four, much-loved local restaurants on our crisps and telling their iconic stories on our packs.

"We picked The Wetherby Whaler and its iconic Fish and Chips after considerable research into their community impact and customer reviews.

"The Wetherby Whaler stood out to us particularly because of its local fame and pride in serving good-quality, sustainably sourced food.

"We have also enlisted thousands of restaurants across the nation to participate in the offer to drive footfall to local restaurants (within five miles of every diner). At Walkers, we are proud to be able to give back to local businesses.”

The Wetherby Whaler-inspired Fish and Chips crisps are joined by three more Taste Icons flavours, all inspired by local independents.

Other new flavours include the fragrant Madras Curry from The Radhuni in Edinburgh; creamy Thai Green Curry with a hint of zingy spice from Mantra Thai Dining in Newcastle; and flavoursome Chicken Burrito from Yucca in London.