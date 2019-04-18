Driver’s warning to others after receiving £100 fine in Wakefield car park

A driver who claims she was fined for parking in a pay and display car park without a ticket has said she wants to warn drivers of the risks of failing to purchase a ticket.

Gemma Bragger parked in Town End Car Park, Ossett, shortly before 12.30pm on Friday, March 29.

The only machine was broken.

She claims the car park’s only ticket machine was out of order, and Gemma, a regular user of the site, felt she had no choice but to leave her vehicle parked without a ticket.

On returning to the car half an hour later, she was shocked to find that she had been issued a parking ticket for failing to display a valid ticket.

Gemma said: “That is a car park we use regularly, especially on a market day. The machine has been unavailable for a while.

“We parked there, and half an hour later came back and had got a ticket.

“Every other car had got a ticket too.

“I park there very regularly, it’s one of the quieter car parks.

“We have always paid and displayed and we don’t mind paying, but when it’s not working it’s unfair.

“I always thought that if a machine wasn’t in use you just parked.”

The ticket, issued by Leeds-based company UKCPS, left Gemma faced with a £100 fine, reduced to £65 if paid within 14 days.

She filed an appeal against the ticket, but was told that she would need to pay the fine, as her car was parked in breach of the terms and conditions of parking.

UKCPS said they could not comment on individual tickets or cases, but general manager Colin Oxley said: “It’s not a free car park, it’s a pay and display car park.

“If you go to a pay and display machine and you can’t get a ticket, you are gambling by parking there.

“The ruling is that if you can’t pay and display, you shouldn’t park there.”

Gemma hopes to spread the word about the risks of parking without a ticket, but said she is also worried about those who may be unable to dispute their fines.

She said: “I’ve got parents that don’t use the internet.

“I was more concerned if someone gets this ticket and they can’t get online and upload a picture (to file an appeal).

“I just think it’s so wrong.”