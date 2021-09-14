Does it seem like a lifetime ago? Take a look through and see who you can spot!

21 adorable school starter photos from across Wakefield in 2007

So, our little ones are back at school after a long summer break.

By Leanne Clarke
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 12:45 pm

With new classrooms, new teachers, and for the youngest of them, new friends to make, there's so much fun ahead for them.

We thought we'd delve back into our archives and pick out a few photos of your little ones (well, not so little now!) back in 2007.

Does it seem like a lifetime ago? Take a look through and see who you can spot!

1. Stanley St Peter's School

Back row L to R) Alfie, Ben, Matthew, Evie, Chloe, Morgan, Megan, Amelia. Front row L to R) Lewis, Kassey, Joshua, Kodie-Lea, Ellie.

2. Standbridge Primary School

Mrs. Swinden and Mrs. Owen-Smith with Amber, Callum, Shannon, Casey, Chloe.

3. Netherton J+I School

Back Left - Brandon, Leah, Joseph Dey, Bailey, Brandon, Mrs Rosamond Front Left - Abigail, Charlie, Sophie.

4. St Michaels CE Primary School

Miss Woodhall and Mrs Czjko with Ben, Allex, Jordan, Adam, Zayn, Elliot, Georgia, Michael, Elle-May.

