5 Back to School money saving hacks for parents

Parents preparing to send their children back to school they have been offered handy hacks to help take the pressure off their pockets.

Shopping experts from NetVoucherCodes.co.uk have revealed five ways to make money go further as parents splash out on new uniforms and stationery before the new term begins.

Deciding what is worth investing in and what can be bought in bulk can help reduce the amount of money being spent.

Being super savvy and eyeing up the best deals offered by supermarkets and stationery shops can mean there’s more money to put towards school lunches.

A spokesperson for NetVoucherCodes.co.uk said: “After an expensive summer spending time with the kids, preparing to send them back off to school can be financially difficult too.

“With new uniform, stationery and shoes all being needed the expense can soon rack up – even more so if you have more than one child.

“Being a bit more thoughtful about where you spend the money and being realistic about how long items are going to last can help money go a bit further.”

1. Uniform

Supermarkets always have back to school offers on, so making sure you’re keeping an eye on these can help keep more money in your pocket. This year ASDA are offering school uniform from £2. To be super savvy you can also save some money on your weekly shop as you’re doing it!

If you have more than one child, buy one get one free offers can be great to get them all kitted out. Hand-me-downs are also brilliant, with children growing so quickly they can sometimes only be in clothes for a few weeks before they need the next size up.

2. Re-use

Going back through stationery and clothes from last year and see what the kids already have plenty of means you won’t end up buying more of the same thing. Children can be notorious for using only one page of a notebook and wanting a new one, or not.

3. Buy in bulk

Pens and pencils are always going to be needed and are items which will always run out. Buying in bulk at the beginning of the academic year will mean that there is no added costs throughout the terms when more pens are needed.

4. Wait

If you have a list and know exactly what you need to buy, waiting until a few days before schools start means you may be able to make the most of some great offers. Similarly, buying early before to back to school rush can help save you money too.

5. Invest

Some items are worth spending a bit more money on. A good backpack will be able to be used for many years, so can be seen as a long-term investment. A more expensive pair of shoes will also last the year, or until their feet grow out of them! Deciding what’s worth the money and what isn’t can help you save in the long run.