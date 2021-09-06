9 school starters pictures from Wakefield in 2005

Education2005 9 school starters pictures from Wakefield in 2005With the new school year about to get underway here's nine pictures of school starters from 2005.By James CarneyMonday, 6th September 2021, 6:46 pmUpdated Monday, 6th September 2021, 6:48 pm The pictures are from the Express archive.1. Castle Grove Infants School, Sandal Photo Sales2. Crofton Infants school Photo Sales3. Shay Lane Primary school, Crofton. Photo Sales4. Lawefield Primary school, Wakefield. Photo SalesNext Page Page 1 of 3