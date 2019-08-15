A-Level results 2019: 'Exceptional' results for St Wilfrid's Sixth Form

Student at St Wilfrid's Catholic High School and Sixth Form College are celebrating an "exceptional" set of A-Level and vocational results.

More than 75 per cent of the school's sixth form students have secured a university place, while 14 per cent will take up level 4 apprenticeships.

Five students achieved an A grade or higher in all of their subjects, seven achieved AAB in facilitating subjects and 21 achieved at least three A-Levels in the A* to B range.

In total, 72 students achieved three A-Levels.

Additionally, four students achieved a Distinction* across all of their vocational subjects.

Interim Headteacher Mrs. E McGrath said: "Congratulations and well done to all our students on their excellent results. I am delighted that students’ hard work and commitment has been rewarded.

"We are proud that students have the opportunity to study such a wide range of A’Level and Vocational courses. I would like to thank all staff and Year 13 students for contributing so much to the school community over the past few years; we are very proud of all their achievements.

"We wish all our students every success for the future as they embark on university courses, venture into the world of work or take up opportunities to travel or become involved in volunteering."