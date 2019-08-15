A-Level results 2019: Queen Elizabeth Grammar School 'delighted' with results

Queen Elizabeth Grammar School have said they are 'delighted' with their A-Level results.

Celebrating a 98 per cent pass rate, the school said that 60 per cent of results were "in the top grade brackets."

Gianni Tam-McMillan will go on to study Medicine at the University of Oxford.

A total of 16 boys achieved the highest possible grades, with A* and A grades in three or more subjects.

➡️ A-Level results day 2019: Results from across the Wakefield district

High fliers included Lewis Jones and Joseph Basford, who both achieved 3 A*s and 1 A grade. The boys will go on to study Maths and Economics respectively at the University of Warwick.

Other A* students included Joshua Hattersley, who achieved a remarkable 3 A*s and 1 A grade and will study Biochemistry at the University of York, and Gianni Tam-McMillan, who earned 4A*s and one A grade and will now go on to study Medicine at the University of Oxford.

Headteacher David Craig said he was really pleased with the results, which he put down to the hard work of the school’s staff and students: “You couldn’t hope to work with 100 or so such great lads. Watching them come through the school has been a real pleasure – all of the music, top level sport and great camaraderie – friendships which will last for life.

"I’m really pleased that they’ve done so well in their A Levels. The great majority of them are now set fair for exciting university courses around the country. We wish them all well and will miss them!”