A-Level results: Celebrations at Outwood Grange Academy as 100 per cent of students achieve Grade B or higher

Despite the pandemic, students have been continuing with their education and A-Level results day marked the culmination of their efforts.

There were highlights for the Wakefield-based academy in Art where 100% of the students achieved a Grade B or higher. Similarly in Languages, another subject where 100% of the students achieved a Grade B or higher.

Tom Highnett, director of Post-16 at Outwood Grange Academy, said: “I remain humbled by the resilience and dedication of our students. The way they have overcome the challenges of

Sheriden Hutchinson-Jones, Principal at Outwood Grange Academy.

the past year has been truly admirable. I am very excited to hear about their multitude of successes in the future.”

Sheriden Hutchinson-Jones, Principal at Outwood Grange Academy, said: “Our Post-16 students have demonstrated amazing levels of determination in the last year and they have been rewarded with some magnificent results. I am delighted to share in their successes this morning and wish each and every one of them the very best for the future - keep in touch!”

One of the standout students' success stories was Jayani Tennakoon, who achieved 4 A*’s in Geography, Psychology, Sociology and Extended Project Qualification.

Jayani,who is planning on going to University in Edinburgh to study Geography, said: “I am absolutely over the moon with my grades. It’s been a tough year, for everyone, so to come

out with these grades has really made the work worthwhile.

"The staff at the school have been great with us despite everything that’s been happening, and it was nice to see how happy they were for me as well. Bring on September!”

Tom Fitzpatrick also enjoyed great success, achieving 4 A grades in French, History, English Literature and Core Maths. Tom is going to study French at University in Paris.

Finally, Kate Fletcher achieved brilliant results with 4 A* grades in Biology, Psychology, Sociology and Extended Project Qualification.

Julie Slater, Chief Executive Principal Secondary at Outwood, said: “I am so proud of both our students and staff for their resilience and just phenomenal efforts during this extremely

challenging time.

“It is fantastic to see the wonderful success stories across the academy, but these student successes would not have been possible without the brilliant support of their teachers. It