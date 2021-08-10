A-Level results: Outwood Academy Hemsworth celebrates successful results

Despite the pandemic, students have been continuing with their education and A-Level results day marked the culmination of their efforts.

There were highlights for the Wakefield-based academy in English, Geography and History where 100% of the students achieved a Grade C or higher and Law where 100% achieved

grade Distinction or higher.

Success at Outwood Academy Hemsworth!

Toby Rutter, Principal at Outwood Academy Hemsworth, said: “The determination of our students over the last year or so has been nothing short of inspirational.

"Despite everything that has been going off, they have continued to engage with their studies and I am so happy that they can now enjoy their success together.

"All students who have applied to university have achieved their first choice, which is testament to their hard work.”

Standout student success stories were:

Maisie Day-Jordan, who achieved Law (Distinction*), English Language (A*) and Chemistry (A),

Lydia Wallis, who achieved Biology (A), Chemistry (A) and Maths (A).

Brad Bateman who achieved Maths (A), Biology (B) and Chemistry (A).

Maisie, who is planning on going to University of Leeds to study English Language and Linguistics, said: “I am very happy with the results I received this morning!

"I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has helped me at Hemsworth in the past two years.”

Ryan Ellis, who is going to Sheffield Hallam University to study Sport Coaching, said: “I have enjoyed all the moments here, loved the support from all the staff, also got the grades I

needed.”

Julie Slater, Chief Executive Principal Secondary at Outwood, said: “I am so proud of both our students and staff for their resilience and just phenomenal efforts during this extremely

challenging time.

“It is fantastic to see the wonderful success stories across the academy, but these student successes would not have been possible without the brilliant support of their teachers.

"It really is a team effort and I am delighted for our students. I wish them all the best in the future.”

