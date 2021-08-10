A-Level results: Wakefield Girls' High School celebrate outstanding A-Level success

The school said half of its students are celebrating straight A* and A grades awarded in three or more subjects and two-thirds of students achieving grades A* to B, following an unprecedented 18 months’ period of blended learning.

The Teacher-Assessment process applied this year has enabled all teachers to observe student performance over a much longer period and in a rather more complex way, taking into account lots of different pieces of work and arriving at a holistic judgement.

Praising students, Headteacher Heidi-Jayne Boyeshas said: “We are delighted for our students.

Wakefield Girls’ High School has announced another stellar set of A-level results.

"This cohort have demonstrated grit and determination; they have earned these results’ and deserve them.

"We congratulate them and add enormous thanks to our teachers and support staff who have worked tirelessly to ensure our students have been supported throughout this last year of disruption and difficulty.

"At Wakefield Girls’ we tailor our teaching and learning and, as a result, the outcomes are excellent. We now look forward to seeing what all our students will go on to achieve next and we are excited for them.”

Students at Wakefield Girls’ will now go on to study a variety of degree courses including STEM subjects, medicine, dentistry and veterinary medicine alongside other popular subjects such as classics, computing, psychology, environmental geography, law and theology.

Destinations are also varied and range from Oxford and Russell Group universities to degree apprenticeships and even starting their own business.

Open Days at Wakefield Girls’ High School will be held on October 9 2021.