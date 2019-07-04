Academy told it ‘requires improvement’ after Ofsted inspection

A primary school previously rated as good has been told it requires improvement after Ofsted’s first visit since it converted into an academy.

Kippax Greenfield Primary School, on Ebor Mount, has been rated as requires improvement in three key areas from five.

The school is part of the Brigshaw Learning Partnership, a multi-academy trust. The report said the trust is “taking robust action to improve the aspects of the school that have declined”.

Cath Lennon, education officer at Brigshaw Learning Partnership, said: “The school had disappointing Key Stage 2 results last summer. These results weighed heavily in the inspection judgement and the report reflects this.”

“The entire staff team and governing body are disappointed with this judgement from Ofsted, and are working with the trust on their Ofsted Action Plan.”