Airedale Academy Prom 2021: All dressed up and somewhere to go as students enjoy their prom

Parents rallied together to organise the special evening after the school's decision not to hold a Year 11 prom this year, but instead held a leavers' assembly.

Elzane Churm, one of the parents, said: "Our children were heartbroken to see other schools' prom photos on social media and they couldn't believe they weren't having one after the terrible year they've all had.

"2021's Year 11 students have gone through such an uncertain and difficult year. They were forced to sit exams from January to enable the school to gather enough evidence for the grading system. They didn't know whether their normal GCSE exams would go ahead until later in the year.

"These students have endured so much upheaval and upset over the past year and a half.

"Parents and students of this year's GCSE students believed that they deserved to be acknowledged. They have all shown resilience and dedication to their education."

Elzane said that following many letters from parents to the school about the prom, they received a reply saying they had held a leavers assembly on the last day of school to celebrate the students - but those students didn't feel it was the special occation so many of them have worked so hard for during their time at Airedale Academy.

So, parents pulled together and arranged a prom at Kings Croft Hotel, on Wakefield Road, Pontefract.

"We reached out to the local community to help and we sold raffle tickets for prizes that were so kindly donated by local businesses and individuals and we raised enough funds to pay for gorgeous decorations, special gift bags and a photobooth.

"So many children dream of this occasion and plan it for years. We're so very grateful for all of the donations and help we received."

Elzane gave thanks to local photographer, James Todd, who dedicated his time to capture special memories, Kim Cooper and Carla Edwards (two parents who organised the whole event), all the local individuals who either donated cash, raffle prizes, purchased the raffle tickets or given their valuable time and all the parents who helped.

"But above all," she said, "we want to acknowledge our beautiful young children who have gone through such unprecedented times but still gave it their best and worked so hard.

"They are the real stars and we know you deserved this beautiful evening!"

*Airedale Academy has been contacted for comment.

