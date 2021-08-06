Back to school: Here's where to buy cheap school uniforms including Asda, Matalan, Aldi and M&S
Schools may have pretty much only just broken up for the summer holidays, but parents are already thinking about what they need to buy for the new term in September.
And you don't have to spend a fortune as several retailers offering everything from polo shirts, jumpers, trousers and skirts from as little as £1.
Matalan
A two-pack of polo shirts, in yellow, red or white, start from as little as £3, plus you can get a five-pack of white shirts , ages four-16 years, for £11.50.
A pack of five girls long sleeved school blouses (ages four-11) are between £11.50 to £18.50. Boys pack of two short sleeved shirts (four-16 years) are between £4 and £7.
A pack of two girls cardigans are between £8 and £12. A pack of two crewneck sweatshirts are £6 to £10.
Girls gingham dresses currently start from as little as £5. You can also pick up a two-pack of pull on school trousers for boys for just £10.
There are also pumps and school shoes starting from £3.50 to £15.
See more on the Matalan website here.George at Asda
Prices start at just £2 at Asda.
Girls and boys trousers can be bought in packs of two for just £6.
Girls skirts can be picked up for as little as £3 each and polo shirts, in various colours, from £2.50 for a pack of two.
Pumps, trainers and shoes can be bought for as little as £3 up to £15.
Marks and Spencer has slashed the price of selected school uniforms by 20 per cent, both in store and online.
A pack of two pairs of trousers are between £11 and £17.
Easy iron shirts, pack of three for both girls and boys, are between £9 and £18.
The back to school range at Aldi starts from as little as £1.
Trousers, skirts and sweatshirts can all be bought for under a fiver.
Shoes and trainers are available for around £6.99.
At Tesco you can pick up a two-pack of V-neck jumpers from £6, two pack cardigans from £8 and two pack crew neck sweatshirts from just £4.
A pack of two girls skirts are £6 and a two pack of long sleeved shirts from £3.50.
There's also a selection of PE kits - a two-pack of t-shirts from £2, shorts from £3.
There is also a handy uniform size guide available to help.
Visit the Tesco uniform shop here.Morrisons
The Nutmeg collection for children has a selection of uniforms and PE kits.
A two pack round collar polo shirts are £4.
Two pack of skinny fit trousers, or regular, are £8.
A pack of two pleated skirts are £7.
Two polo t-shirts can be picked up for as little as £2.50.
There's also a selection of shoes, pumps and trainers from £3.50.
At Lidl, a school uniform bundle is available for just £4.50.
It includes:
School Polo Shirts, 2 pack: £1.75
Sweatshirt: £1
Trousers, skirt or shorts: £1.75