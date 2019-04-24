Capital gains for Wrenthorpe pupils

Silcoates Junior School in Wrenthorpe has raised over £6,000 for Children’s Heart Surgery Fund (CHSF), having been inspired by three of their young pupils.

One youngster has had heart surgery, while the other two have been supported by CHSF in the past.

As part of their science day, pupils were asked to “run to London” as a sponsorship challenge by collectively running enough steps to make the 186-mile distance.

And 83 pupils raised the £50 target or above, with the grand total standing still rising.