Changes to library fees in Wakefield as new charges brought in

New charges have been introduced for some library services in the Wakefield district.

Businesses will now have to pay a £20 fee for displays and exhibitions advertising their activities, while a separate £3 charge for putting up posters within libraries has also been brought in.

"Non-commercial organisations" will also have to pay for displays and posters, at half the prices charged to businesses, but community groups will not have to pay anything.

Wakefield Council says the new rates are necessary as they "require significant staff time".

The hourly cost of hiring a room at Hemsworth and Pontefract Libraries has also risen, by 10p and 20p respectively, while anyone wanting help with postal enquiries and book loans between libraries will have to pay more.

However, late fees for books are not increasing, and neither are charges for printing.

Julie Russell, corporate director for culture, leisure and sport at Wakefield Council, said: "After careful consideration fees for some libraries services have been revised during the 2019/20 financial year.

"Fees remain unchanged for overdue books, lost library cards, photography and printing, faxing and laminating. However, we have decided to increase fees for a small number of services by no more than two per cent, in line with inflation, such as for handling postal enquiries, for inter-library loans and to standardise the cost of room hire.

"Fees have been also introduced for services which require significant staff time, such as for displays, exhibitions and posters for commercial and non-commercial organisations.

"Community groups will not be charged for these services.”

Rundown of library service fees, provided by Wakefield Council

Book fines per day - £0.30

Replacement borrower ticket (for lost or damaged books) - £1.25

Room hire for an hour at Hemsworth Library - £12 (up from £11.90)

Room hire for an hour at Pontefract Library - £14 (up from £13.80)

Advertising displays/exhibitions for two weeks - £20 for commercial organisations, £10 for non-commercial organisations (free for community groups)

Posters (up for one week) - £3 for commercial organisations, £1.50 for non-commercial organisations (free for community groups)

