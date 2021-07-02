Children get Mayor's stamp of approval for their road safety competition

Coun Tracey Austin, the Mayor of Wakefield, visited Outwood Primary Academy Newstead Green on Thursday to select the winners from each year group at the Cow Lane-based primary academy.

The Mayor then had the tough task of selecting the three overall winners, made up of a winner for Key Stage 1, lower Key Stage 2, and upper Key Stage 3.

The winners were presented with a prize, an Amazon Voucher, and a certificate, as well as a special ‘Well Done’ card signed by the Mayor.

Following her visit, the Mayor, on Twitter, passed on her congratulations to the children and said: “Well done to all the very creative entries and congratulations to the winners.”

The winning posters are to be printed out and displayed around the academy and throughout the village, which hopefully will remind drivers and pedestrians to travel carefully past the school on Cow Lane.

In addition to judging the poster competition, the Mayor enjoyed a tour of the academy to see the work being done and to talk with children about the work they were doing, including witnessing some of the stunning artwork created by the children.

Lindsey Corbett, Principal at Outwood Primary Academy Newstead Green, said: “We were delighted to welcome the Mayor and the children were very excited to meet her and loved explaining what they were learning about.

“At Outwood we believe in putting children first and doing all we can to ensure they fulfil their potential and play a positive and active role in their community, so it was great to show the Mayor round for her to see first-hand how the school works to enrich the childrens’ learning and wellbeing.”

Concluding her visit, the Mayor had a cup of tea with the children in the School Parliament, and discussed how they were elected, their term of office and the work they were undertaking.

Lindsay added: “We are very thankful to the Mayor for visiting and taking the time to speak with the children.