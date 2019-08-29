Conservatives to call for closed Thornes Park Stadium creche to be reopened by Wakefield Council

Wakefield's Conservatives will call for a popular childcare facility to be reopened, just 16 months after it was closed by the district council.

The leisure centre creche at Thornes Park Stadium was shut in a bid to cut costs in May 2018.

Councillor Stansby wants cash set aside to have the service reopened.

The creche, which ran for three mornings a week, was highly regarded by parents for the way it helped their children keep fit, as well as being affordable and accessible.

Now, the Conservative group's deputy leader, Nic Stansby, will ask for the local authority to put money aside in next year's budget to reopen the creche.

In a motion to be put forward at next week's full council meeting, Coun Stansby will ask elected members to note, "That this facility was a lifeline service that looked after children from birth until eight years of age to enable their parents or carers to work-out or take part in fitness classes."

It adds that during its time the creche was "very popular".

Upon closing it last year, Wakefield Council said there was no way of making the service sustainable, even if admission prices for parents using it were raised.

But mother-of-two Sophie Mei Lan, who used the creche when her children were younger, said: "It provided a really vital service for families.

"You could just drop them off for an hour and then as a parent you could have a bit of timeout for yourself in the park which for your own health I think is really important.

"The creche would do things like games, play bouncy castles and gymnastics.

"I write a lot now about health and wellbeing for families and it's important that exercise is kept as simple as possible, and that's what the creche did."

Councillors will debate the matter next Wednesday, at their first meeting after the August recess.

