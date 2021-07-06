Across the Wakefield district, at least 36 schools currently have partial closures in place, with many reporting that multiple class bubbles have been asked to self-isolate.

This means that hundreds of pupils are being asked to learn from home for up to two weeks.

Hundreds of schoolchildren in Wakefield and the Five Towns have been sent home to isolate this week, after potential exposure to Covid-19.

Under the current system, if a person tests positive for Covid-19 they and all their close contacts must immediately begin isolating for 10 days.

If someone is displaying symptoms of Covid-19 and awaiting the results of a test, their close contacts must also isolate until this result is returned.

Last week, more than 375,000 children in England were sent home to isolate, raising concerns about disruption to their education.

Parents and carers are also facing disruption with unpredictable childcare demands.

The government is due to announce a change to the rules later today, with Education Secretary Gavin Williamson expected to set out new rules which will cause less disruption for parents.

The following schools currently have full or partial closures in place:

Wakefield Greenhill Primary School

Upton Primary School

Townville Infant School

Three Lane Ends Community Primary School

St. Thomas CE (VC) Junior School

St. Thomas a Becket Catholic Secondary, A Voluntary Academy

St. Joseph's Catholic Primary School, A Voluntary Academy

Southdale CE (VC) Junior School

Snapethorpe Primary School

Shay Lane Primary J & I School

Rooks Nest Academy

Pinders Primary (JIN) School

Outwood Primary Academy Ledger Lane

Outwood Primary Academy Kirkhamgate

Northfield Primary & Nursery School with Communication Resource

Normanton Newlands Primary School

Netherton J & I School

Moorthorpe Primary (J & I) School

Methodist (VC) J I & Nursery School

Lawefield Primary School

Knottingley St Botolph's C of E Academy

Jerry Clay Academy

Horbury Primary Academy

High Well School

Grove Lea Primary School

Glasshoughton Infant Academy

Fitzwilliam Primary School

Featherstone All Saints CofE Academy

Fairburn View Primary School

Dane Royd J & I School

Crofton Junior School

Crigglestone St James CE Primary Academy

Badsworth CE (VC) J&I School

Alverthorpe St. Paul's CE (VA) School 3-11yrs

Altofts Junior School