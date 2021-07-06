Covid in Wakefield: Hundreds of students from 36 schools sent home to isolate as government expected to relax class bubble rules
Hundreds of schoolchildren in Wakefield and the Five Towns have been sent home to isolate this week, after potential exposure to Covid-19.
Across the Wakefield district, at least 36 schools currently have partial closures in place, with many reporting that multiple class bubbles have been asked to self-isolate.
This means that hundreds of pupils are being asked to learn from home for up to two weeks.
Under the current system, if a person tests positive for Covid-19 they and all their close contacts must immediately begin isolating for 10 days.
If someone is displaying symptoms of Covid-19 and awaiting the results of a test, their close contacts must also isolate until this result is returned.
Last week, more than 375,000 children in England were sent home to isolate, raising concerns about disruption to their education.
Parents and carers are also facing disruption with unpredictable childcare demands.
The government is due to announce a change to the rules later today, with Education Secretary Gavin Williamson expected to set out new rules which will cause less disruption for parents.
The following schools currently have full or partial closures in place:
Wakefield Greenhill Primary School
Upton Primary School
Townville Infant School
Three Lane Ends Community Primary School
St. Thomas CE (VC) Junior School
St. Thomas a Becket Catholic Secondary, A Voluntary Academy
St. Joseph's Catholic Primary School, A Voluntary Academy
Southdale CE (VC) Junior School
Snapethorpe Primary School
Shay Lane Primary J & I School
Rooks Nest Academy
Pinders Primary (JIN) School
Outwood Primary Academy Ledger Lane
Outwood Primary Academy Kirkhamgate
Northfield Primary & Nursery School with Communication Resource
Normanton Newlands Primary School
Netherton J & I School
Moorthorpe Primary (J & I) School
Methodist (VC) J I & Nursery School
Lawefield Primary School
Knottingley St Botolph's C of E Academy
Jerry Clay Academy
Horbury Primary Academy
High Well School
Grove Lea Primary School
Glasshoughton Infant Academy
Fitzwilliam Primary School
Featherstone All Saints CofE Academy
Fairburn View Primary School
Dane Royd J & I School
Crofton Junior School
Crigglestone St James CE Primary Academy
Badsworth CE (VC) J&I School
Alverthorpe St. Paul's CE (VA) School 3-11yrs
Altofts Junior School
Airedale Academy