GCSE results 2019: Helpline open to support pupils after results day

With GCSE results out tomorrow The Exam Results Helpline, delivered by the National Careers Service will be available to provide additional support to students (and their parents) as they receive their exam results.

Callers to the helpline will have direct access to experienced careers advisers who can advise on all the different options available to them including A-levels, GCSEs, BTECs, apprenticeships and other vocational options.

Other support will be available on topics such as clearing, university, gap years, moving away from home and re-sits. The helpline will be available on 0800 100 900 from 8am to 10pm, serven days a week.

Sophie Graham, Careers Adviser at the National Careers Service Exam Results Helpline said: “Exam results day can cause anxiety for both young people and their parents alike, which is why it’s really important to make sure they are seeking proper advice from the experts about what their results mean for them and what to do next.

"The different routes on offer to young people are varied and personal and there’s no one set answer or perfect formula (if you get x, do y). Young people need to make sure that they are making the right decisions based on their own strengths, interests and all the options available.

"By giving the Exam Results Helpline a call they will receive free, expert advice, tailored to their strengths and interests.”

