GCSE results: Celebrating success at Outwood Academy Freeston

One of the standout student success stories was Abbey Siddle, who achieved 10 subjects at grade 9.

After an extraordinary year which has seen students have to deal with the pandemic alongside their studies, there were scenes of joy at the Favell Avenue based academy as students collected their results.

Overall there were many highlights for the academy, nearly 60% of students achieving at least a grade 5 in maths and English and 17 grade 9’s across English Language and Literature.

Lisa Allott, Principal at Outwood Academy Freeston, said: “The last 18 months have been unprecedented and the way the students have handled the changing circumstances has been inspirational at times.

"I would like to thank students, their parents and carers, our dedicated staff and our amazing community for their support. “I am so proud of them and it was brilliant to share in some of their joy today as they received their results. We wish them all the very best and we are excited to see what they achieve in the future.”

One of the standout student success stories was Abbey Siddle, who achieved 10 subjects at grade 9.

Abbey is a credit to herself and family, she has worked tirelessly over her 5 years in the academy and has been 100% dedicated to learning whether in the academy or remotely.

Abbey, who is planning on going to Pontefract New College, said: “It has been such an unprecedented year, I am really happy with the results I managed to achieve. I’ve really enjoyed my time at Outwood, the teachers have been really supportive and seeing how happy they were for me today was just amazing. I can now really look forward to September.”

Abbey’s mum said “I am really proud of her hard work and dedication.”

Julie Slater, Chief Executive Principal Secondary at Outwood, said: “These fantastic results are the just rewards for the inspirational resilience and determination shown by the students, and staff, during one of the most challenging years the education sector has ever faced.