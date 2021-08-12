GCSE results: Outwood Academy Hemsworth celebrates successful GCSE results

Alisha Attwood, Lea-Jay Griffiths and Oliver Dyson are celebrating their results.

After an extraordinary year which has seen students have to deal with the pandemic alongside their studies, there were scenes of joy at the Wakefield Road based academy as students collected their results.

Overall, there were highlights for the academy in English and Maths, where 45% of the students achieved a grade 5 or higher in English and Maths and 68% achieved a grade 4 or higher in English and Maths. 100% of students studying Hair and Beauty, Performing Arts and Music achieved a strong pass (grade 5) or higher.

Toby Rutter, Principal at Outwood Academy Hemsworth, said: “I am so proud of the students.

Nicole Moffatt and Sazsha Hall.

"They have maintained a fantastic attitude towards their studies through this difficult period of time and thoroughly deserve to celebrate their achievements today.

"Not only are they leaving with results that will set them up well for their futures, they have matured into wonderful young adults who will make a positive contribution to society.”

Standout success stories include; Ben Iley, who achieved 8 grade 9s. Acacia Scott, who achieved 7 grade 9s, 1 grade 8 and 1 grade 7. Karrelle Butterworth, who achieved 2 grade 9s, a Distinction*, 4 grade 8s and 2 grade 7s. In total, 18 students achieved an average grade of a 7 or higher across at least 8 subjects.

Alisha Attwood, who is planning on going to Outwood Academy Hemsworth Post 16, said: “It has been such an unprecedented year, I am really happy with the results I managed to achieve, especially my grade 9 in English Literature.

"I’ve really enjoyed my time at Outwood, the teachers have been very supportive and seeing how happy they were for me today was just amazing. I can now really look forward to September.”

Julie Slater, Chief Executive Principal Secondary at Outwood, said: “These fantastic results are the just rewards for the inspirational resilience and determination shown by the students, and staff, during one of the most challenging years the education sector has ever faced.”