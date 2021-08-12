GCSE results: Outwood Grange Academy celebrate GCSEs with top-performers opening results live on Greatest Hits Radio

Joshua Lindley with his mum Joanne Kendall and Teaching Assistant Alison Oldroyd and Lydia Cooke celebrate their results.

After an extraordinary year which has seen students have to deal with the pandemic alongside their studies, there were scenes of joy at the Potovens Lane academy as students collected their results.

Overall there were highlights for the academy with 84% of students achieved a grade 4 in both English and Maths and 36.5% achieving 3 grade 7s or better, showing an improvement

year on year. Students have performed exceptionally well across all subjects and this will ensure they can continue to study courses of their choice in Post 16.

Highlights were in English Language, where 31% achieved grade 7 or higher and 24 students achieved a Grade 9, the highest grade possible. Similarly in Maths, 14 students achieved the top grade 9 despite the challenges of the last year.

Sheriden Hutchinson-Jones, Principal at Outwood Grange Academy, said: “After an unprecedented year, the way our students have supported each other and committed to making the very best of every opportunity has been inspirational.

"Many of them will rejoin us in September to further their studies in Post 16. Others will move onto colleges or apprenticeship providers in the local area. Wherever and whatever they do, the whole Academy staff wishes them the very best for the future.”

As one of the biggest secondary schools in the country, the individual stories at Outwood Grange Academy were also evident as students collected their results.

One of the standout student success stories was Lydia Cooke, who achieved 10 grades 9s - the top grade in every subject. She opened her results live with Hannah Norbury from Pulse News 1.

Sge will start Outwood Grange Academy’s Post 16 in September. She said: “I am shocked and delighted! I can’t believe it! It’s amazing, all that hard work has paid off.”

Lydia will be studying A levels in Geography, History and Biology.

Another student, Joshua Lindley who has had to shield throughout the pandemic arrived with his proud parents to collect his results.

Speaking through his voice aid, Josh told Pulse News 1 that he was “very happy” and his mum Mrs Kendall thanked teachers whom she said had “differentiated his work massively”.

Mrs Kendall ended the interview with Pulse News 1 saying Josh had “achieved the impossible.”

Rebecca Kara, Year 11 Learning Manager said of students “I am so proud of them and it was brilliant to share in some of their joy today as they received their results.”

Rebecca also studied and completed her GCSE Turkish this year and told Pulse News1 Radio about achieving her own grade 9 alongside the students.