GCSE results: Students at Minsthorpe Community College achieve 'amazing' results

Top left Libby Shepherd (facing camera) on GCSE results day at Minsthorpe Community College, bottom picture Charlotte Downing gets her results and Kendall Howcroft, Hayden Pickard, Noah Micklefield pick up their results together.

Year 11 students at Minsthorpe Community College have once again achieved some amazing outcomes as a result of the motivation, commitment and care they have demonstrated during extremely challenging times.

The college says the results are a reflection of the hard work displayed by the students throughout their five years at the college and they will serve as a stepping stone to future success.

"We look forward to welcoming many of them to Minsthorpe Post 16 to continue their studies in September."

There were numerous individual success stories but special mention goes to Ellie Beaumont, Charlotte Downing, Jacob Hawkins and Jack Kenyon for their outstanding results, achieving multiple grade 8s and 9s. In addition, Ellison Greene, Marissa Morrison, Molly Richardson and Libby Shepherd have made extraordinary progress across a range of subjects during their time at Minsthorpe.

"This group of Year 11 students have faced a year of uncertainty, but they have worked incredibly hard in College, including in additional after-college lessons throughout the Autumn Term and also online during two periods of school closure.

"Many of them have had to work at home due to self-isolation and they faced the challenge of demanding teacher assessments in the Summer Term. The staff at Minsthorpe feel very proud of the results achieved by these young people, which are a reflection of their resilience and dedication."