Can you spot your little one?

Here are 21 photos capturing fun days at nursery in 2004, 2005 and 2006

Did your little one go to nursery in Wakefield in 2004, 2005 or 2006?

By Leanne Clarke
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 1:46 pm

If so we might have a photo of them here! Our photographers have visited many events throughout the years from petting pets, fire safety, sponsored toddles to just having fun!

Can you spot anyone you know? Take a look...

1. Nursery

Children from Wakefield College Nursery taking part in the Toddle Waddle in 2004.

2. First Steps

Sure Start award for First Steps Nursery on Upper Warrengate in 2004.. L to R Christine Smith of Sure Start presents certificate to Gillian Price manager of First Steps Nursery.

3.

Diwali celebrations at Crigglestone Nursery in 2004. Picture shows Sam Oldroyd during one of the dances.

4. Perfect Blue

Perfect Blue Nursery staff dressed in nursery rhyme costumes. Julie Barber senior nursery manager reading the story, L to R rear Sheridan England, Emma Bostock, Kerry Butterworth, Joanne Skidmore, Zoe Battle, Annie Sullivan in 2004.

